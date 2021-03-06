National Bank Financial Raises First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$50.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FN. TD Securities raised their price objective on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of First National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.
TSE FN opened at C$48.50 on Wednesday. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$18.75 and a 1-year high of C$48.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,775.80, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.10.
First National Financial Company Profile
First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.
