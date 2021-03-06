National Bank Financial Raises First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$50.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FN. TD Securities raised their price objective on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of First National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

TSE FN opened at C$48.50 on Wednesday. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$18.75 and a 1-year high of C$48.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,775.80, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

