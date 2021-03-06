National Bank Financial Increases Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$34.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential downside of 15.25% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. CSFB lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.17.

TSE LB opened at C$40.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.94. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$25.74 and a 1-year high of C$40.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.27.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$243.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$241.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.2999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laurentian Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$116,401.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,131.40.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

