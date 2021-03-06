Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000. Gores Holdings VI comprises about 0.5% of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GHVIU. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VI during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VI during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VI during the 4th quarter valued at $795,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VI during the 4th quarter valued at $941,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VI during the 4th quarter valued at $1,325,000.

GHVIU traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.45. 130,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,722. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19. Gores Holdings VI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the spatial data business with a focus on digitizing and indexing the built world. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

