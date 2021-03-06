Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Invests $9.95 Million in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $9,952,000. SEA accounts for approximately 2.0% of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.00.

Shares of SE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.76. 9,360,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,277,023. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.68.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

