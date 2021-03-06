Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in GDS were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in GDS by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in GDS by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in GDS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in GDS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDS stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.00. 2,175,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of -173.08 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.11 and a 200-day moving average of $92.19. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $116.76.

Several analysts have weighed in on GDS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. HSBC upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.06.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

