MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $518.32 Million

Equities analysts expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to report sales of $518.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $538.20 million and the lowest is $498.43 million. MYR Group posted sales of $518.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MYR Group.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in MYR Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in MYR Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in MYR Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in MYR Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

MYRG stock traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,828. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $67.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.32.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MYR Group (MYRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.