Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average is $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $796.03 million, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.49. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MYE shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

