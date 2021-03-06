MyDeal.com.au Limited (ASX:MYD) Insider Paul Greenberg Buys 100,000 Shares

MyDeal.com.au Limited (ASX:MYD) insider Paul Greenberg acquired 100,000 shares of MyDeal.com.au stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.11 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of A$111,000.00 ($79,285.71).

MyDeal.com.au Company Profile

E-COM (Aus) Pty Ltd operates as an online marketplace operating company. The company offers home and garden products, including bed and bath products, outdoor living products, kitchenware, animal and pet products, home decors, pool and spa products, garden sheds, gardening products, bathroom products, garage products, tableware, kitchen fixtures, lights, barware, luggage and travel, cookware, bakeware, and laundry and cleaning products; and furniture, such as bedroom, dining, living room, office, outdoor, replica, and entry and hallway furniture, as well as mattresses.

