MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €110.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MOR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Independent Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €118.67 ($139.61).

ETR:MOR opened at €81.60 ($96.00) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €93.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €96.38. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a twelve month high of €125.20 ($147.29). The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.63.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

