Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NNGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut NN Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised NN Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get NN Group alerts:

NNGRY opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.39. NN Group has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $24.62.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.