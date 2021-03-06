Morgan Stanley Raises New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target to $13.00

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NYCB. UBS Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Compass Point raised New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.92.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,246,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,748,000 after buying an additional 266,956 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,194,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,902,000 after purchasing an additional 497,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,061,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 357,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 269.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,452,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

