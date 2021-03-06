Morgan Stanley Raises MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $60.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MET has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of MetLife from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.17.

Shares of MET stock opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.14. MetLife has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $60.20.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that MetLife will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $392,304,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,543,000 after buying an additional 3,222,204 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after buying an additional 1,635,661 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

