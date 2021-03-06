Morgan Stanley Increases Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $199.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $192.00 to $199.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NVRO. Truist raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Nevro from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.38.

Get Nevro alerts:

NYSE:NVRO opened at $151.12 on Thursday. Nevro has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $188.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $127,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $385,170 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nevro by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,720,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,965,000 after purchasing an additional 238,308 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nevro by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,232,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,428,000 after purchasing an additional 204,465 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Nevro by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 750,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nevro by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,740,000 after purchasing an additional 63,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nevro by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.