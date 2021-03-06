Morgan Stanley Increases Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Price Target to $40.00

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 87.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FSR. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fisker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of FSR opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.85. Fisker has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

