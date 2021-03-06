Morgan Stanley Increases Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $60.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.53% from the company’s previous close.

XOM has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.34.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $60.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $61.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after buying an additional 2,630,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 220.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,527,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,024,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689,089 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

