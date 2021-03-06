Morgan Stanley Boosts Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $420.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $390.00 to $420.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $437.04.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $337.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.54. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $100.88 and a one year high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $96.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total transaction of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,552,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 319,750 shares of company stock valued at $120,583,656. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,727,000 after buying an additional 10,194 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

