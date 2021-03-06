Morgan Stanley Boosts Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $55.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Webster Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Webster Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.70.

NYSE WBS opened at $59.26 on Wednesday. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $59.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.62.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $95,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,573.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250 over the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 138.5% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 308.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

