Morgan Stanley Boosts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $245.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price target on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.17.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $216.44 on Wednesday. Square has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.60. The company has a market cap of $97.60 billion, a PE ratio of 343.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $20,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,183,030 shares of company stock valued at $266,669,240 in the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,265,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

