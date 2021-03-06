Morgan Stanley Boosts Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $34.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EQH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.64.

NYSE EQH opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $31.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $84,259.36. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

