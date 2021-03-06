Monero Classic Price Up 8.4% This Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000855 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $7.82 million and $18,787.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.51 or 0.00420511 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

