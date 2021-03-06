Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,000. Hyliion accounts for about 0.7% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hyliion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Hyliion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hyliion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Hyliion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hyliion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyliion alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HYLN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

NYSE HYLN traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $12.74. 8,592,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,541,334. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $58.66.

Hyliion Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cedar Park, Texas.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.