Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition by 43.7% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 914,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 278,173 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,698,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Silver Spike Acquisition by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 106,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 30,626 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silver Spike Acquisition stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.25. 1,334,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,217. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02.

In other Silver Spike Acquisition news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,266,608 shares of Silver Spike Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $18,023,831.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.

