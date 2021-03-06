Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 230,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of MedAvail as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in MedAvail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $792,000. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDVL stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.11. 138,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,453. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MedAvail Holdings, Inc has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of MedAvail in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MedAvail in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg acquired 28,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $371,282.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 106,570 shares of company stock worth $1,420,596. 45.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

