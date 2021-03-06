Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mogo Inc. is a financial technology company. It provides financial health apps to consumers with solutions to manage and control their finances. The company’s products including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid VisaCard(R), digital mortgage experience and the MogoCrypto account. Mogo Inc., formerly known as Mogo Finance Technology Inc., is based in VANCOUVER, Columbia. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MOGO. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Mogo from $4.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mogo from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut Mogo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Eight Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.68.

MOGO opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $230.05 million, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 2.93. Mogo has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $11.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mogo during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mogo by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 574,131 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mogo during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mogo during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

