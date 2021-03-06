Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Cut to $201.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $201.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Brookline Capital Management increased their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus increased their target price on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $132.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.53. The company has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $1,708,816.20. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,753,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.19, for a total value of $256,372,964.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at $307,247,961.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,963,969 shares of company stock worth $612,660,794 over the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $315,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Moderna by 53.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Moderna by 40.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $2,846,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Moderna by 12.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

