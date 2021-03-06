Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Stock Position Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,850,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 701,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.61% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $213,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,472,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,980,000 after buying an additional 874,620 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the third quarter valued at about $567,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 900.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,072 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 94,572 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,054,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 8.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 47,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter.

MBT has been the subject of several research reports. New Street Research cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE MBT opened at $8.51 on Friday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

