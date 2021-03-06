MKM Partners Increases Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $60.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price upped by analysts at MKM Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential downside of 1.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.34.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $60.93 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,046,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

