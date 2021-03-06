Mizuho Raises Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target to $53.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bentley Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

NASDAQ BSY opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $54.62.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.80 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.