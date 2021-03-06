Mizuho Lowers Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) to Equal Weight

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $72.00. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.92% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $64.47 on Thursday. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $77.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.22.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 245,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,596,425.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Simon Leopold purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,473.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Agree Realty by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.