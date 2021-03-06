Mizuho Lowers Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) to Equal Weight

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $72.00. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.92% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of ADC stock opened at $64.47 on Thursday. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $77.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.22.
Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Agree Realty by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000.
Agree Realty Company Profile
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.
