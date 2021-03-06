Mizuho Increases BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target to $86.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $56.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BBIO. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.44.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $62.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.04 and its 200 day moving average is $50.75. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian C. Stephenson purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 60,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $3,945,393.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,965,871.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,529,901 shares of company stock worth $213,924,093 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,450,000. Grace Capital grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

