Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Hits Market Capitalization of $13.26 Million

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 5th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $13.26 million and approximately $55,209.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can now be purchased for about $44.07 or 0.00090767 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.01 or 0.00461361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00068181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00077409 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00083240 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00049532 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.14 or 0.00463680 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 300,850 tokens. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.