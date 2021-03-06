Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Market Cap Hits $14.51 Million (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be bought for approximately $16.61 or 0.00034199 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $14.51 million and $413,412.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.01 or 0.00461361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00068181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00077409 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00083240 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00049532 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.14 or 0.00463680 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 873,551 tokens. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

