Mirror Protocol Price Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $228.52 million and approximately $6.94 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol token can now be purchased for about $5.57 or 0.00011656 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.54 or 0.00467842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00068841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00078084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00083226 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00050821 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.71 or 0.00464017 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,029,642 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

