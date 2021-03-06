MiMedx Group (MDXG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90. MiMedx Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts.

