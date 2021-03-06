Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Milestone Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.
Shares of MIST stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 4.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $20.75.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.
