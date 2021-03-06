Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Milestone Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of MIST stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 4.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 546.2% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,493,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,318 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 250,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

