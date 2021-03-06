Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Moderna were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Moderna by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,903,000 after acquiring an additional 17,086,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,202,000 after buying an additional 239,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Moderna by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,813,000 after buying an additional 556,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Moderna by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,293,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,089,000 after buying an additional 30,262 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Moderna by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,953,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $301,633,712.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,141,666.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total transaction of $564,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,963,969 shares of company stock valued at $612,660,794. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $132.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.79 and a 200 day moving average of $108.53. The firm has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of -81.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

