Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,616,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,757,000 after buying an additional 1,518,172 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,664,000 after acquiring an additional 431,838 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,361,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,249,000 after purchasing an additional 424,904 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,679,000 after purchasing an additional 204,609 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,245.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 220,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,259,000 after purchasing an additional 203,842 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $117.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.19. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.