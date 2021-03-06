Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $623,000 Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,750 shares of company stock valued at $120,583,656 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.04.

ZM opened at $337.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $395.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.54. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.88 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

