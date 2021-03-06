Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys 5,500 Shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eagle Point Credit were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECC opened at $11.39 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $13.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53. The company has a market cap of $269.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is currently 62.69%.

ECC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Eagle Point Credit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

