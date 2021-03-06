Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.30-6.60 for the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.51-1.67 EPS.

Shares of MAA opened at $133.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $143.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.73.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,440.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $49,033.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,319,263.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

