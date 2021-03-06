Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.51-1.67 for the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.30-6.60 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.91. The company had a trading volume of 892,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,879. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $143.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.73.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $50,145.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,392,564.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $49,033.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,319,263.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.