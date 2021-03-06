Michael Ryan Gorenstein Sells 344,015 Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Stock

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 344,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $3,725,682.45.

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $9.48 on Friday. Cronos Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $15.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 2.07.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

CRON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $731,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth about $914,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 158,269 shares during the period. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

