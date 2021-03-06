Michael Louis Battles Sells 10,000 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $863,900.00.

NYSE CLH opened at $86.96 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $90.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

