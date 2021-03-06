Michael Louis Battles Sells 10,000 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $863,900.00.
NYSE CLH opened at $86.96 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $90.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.