Michael Johnson Sells 43,936 Shares of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Stock

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Director Michael Johnson sold 43,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $577,758.40.

NASDAQ:FLUX opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Flux Power in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flux Power by 296.7% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 628,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 469,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,315,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the third quarter valued at about $1,152,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,459,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. Institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

