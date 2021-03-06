MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the January 28th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MIN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.75. 480,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,428. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

