MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the January 28th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of MIN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.75. 480,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,428. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.
About MFS Intermediate Income Trust
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
