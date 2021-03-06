MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,935 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in MFA Financial by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 58,090 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in MFA Financial by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in MFA Financial by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 393,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 99,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in MFA Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,022,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MFA. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $4.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40. MFA Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $7.44.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. MFA Financial had a negative net margin of 118.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

