Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives $918.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $918.08.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total transaction of $7,213,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,979,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total value of $45,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,060.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $1,271.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,182.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,096.78.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

