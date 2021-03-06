Metal Achieves Market Cap of $85.01 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last seven days, Metal has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Metal token can now be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00002692 BTC on popular exchanges. Metal has a market capitalization of $85.01 million and $57.42 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00057043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.59 or 0.00763567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00025916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00031378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00060112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00043360 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

