Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) will report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Metacrine’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Metacrine will report full-year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Metacrine.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTCR shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Metacrine in a report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Metacrine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Metacrine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Metacrine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Metacrine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Metacrine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Metacrine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 52.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.60. 37,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,976. The company has a current ratio of 27.04, a quick ratio of 27.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54. Metacrine has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $16.19.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It is developing MET409, a therapy that is in a Phase Ib proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients; and MET642, a candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients.

