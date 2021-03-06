Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MESO. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

MESO stock opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 591.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the third quarter worth $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the third quarter worth $100,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

